Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A big Bundesliga clash is on the cards this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Bundesliga season continues this weekend, as Borussia Dortmund welcome Schalke to face them at Signal Iduna Park. The Black and Yellow have had a bright start to the new campaign, to keep their noses in the midst of a surprisingly congested title fight.

But with two losses already this term, they won't want to make it three before the international break, while their visitors are looking to record a second three-point haul of the campaign in the Revierderby.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Dortmund vs Schalke date & kick-off time

Game: Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Date: September 17, 2022 Kick-off: 9:30am ET / 8:00pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Dortmund vs Schalke on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

In India, they can catch the match on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN+ fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Dortmund squad & team news

Defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek came with the sting of former star Erling Haaland - but it was another key asset, in Jude Bellingham, who gave Dortmund something to cheer.

Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen meanwhile could figure in the starting XI after making their returns off the bench last time out.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kobel, Meyer, Lotka, Unbehaun Defenders Rothe, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Süle, Coulibaly, Meunier Midfielders Özcan, Reyna, Dahoud, Hazard, Wolf, Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Passlack, Kamara, Bynoe-Gittens Forwards Reus, Moukoko, Malen, Adeyemi

Schalke squad and team news

It hasn't been the easiest campaign for Schalke this term, and they'll hope they can keep their noses on top when they face off against their rivals.

Cedric Brunner and Marcin Kaminski are expected to miss out, but Thomas Ouwejan and Rodrigo Zalazar could come back into the team.