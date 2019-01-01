Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The two German giants and last season's title rivals go head-to-head in the tradtitional season curtain-raiser

The 2019-20 German football season begins on Saturday with champions taking on runners-up in the DFL-Supercup at Signal Iduna Park.

The two sides were involved in a thrilling title race last time out as Dortmund led for much of the campaign only for a late collapse to allow Bayern to seal a seventh successive Bundesliga title on the final day of the campaign.

It has been a summer of change though for Niko Kovac’s side as they begin a campaign without both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben for the first time in nearly a decade.

Dortmund have also been busy reshaping their squad with the likes of Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt bolstering an already fearsome-looking forward line as they look to win the title for the first time since 2012.

Game Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Date Saturday, August 3 Time 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Network/Fox Deportes fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport ESPN and available to stream on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport ESPN BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Borussia Dortmund squad Goalkeepers Unbehauen, Hitz, Oelschlagel Defenders Zagadou, Hakimi, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Balerdi, Morey, Piszczek, Schmelzer, Toprak Midfielders Delaney, Sancho, Dahoud, Gotze, Reus, Gomes, Hazard, Witsel, Weigl, Raschl Forwards Alcacer, Philipp, Wolf, Bruun Larsen

Dortmund are expected to rest Thorgan Hazard after he came off early during their 4-1 win over last weekend. Fellow new signing Julian Brandt is definitely out with hip injury while goalkeeper Roman Burki is sidelined with a shin problem.

Dan-Axel Zagadou is also doubtful after missing training this week through illness.

Predicted Dortmund starting XI: Hitz, Schulz, Hummels, Toprak, Morey, Weigl, Witsel, Bruun Larsen, Reus, Hakimi, Gotze.

Position Bayern Munich squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl, Hoffmann Defenders Sule, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Kimmich Midfielders Thiago, Goretzka, Davies, Tolisso, Coman, Sanches. Forwards Lewandowski, Arp, Muller

Bayern are likely to be without Serge Gnabry as he recovers from a muscle strain while Javi Martinez is sidelined with a knee injury. New signing Sarpreet Singh has been tipped to feature in Gnabry's absence.

Lucas Hernandez is also out as he edges his way back to full fitness following a knee injury but Kingsley Coman is available after recovering from a knee problem picked up in the pre-season match against .

Predicted Bayern starting XI: Neuer, Davies, Pavard, Sule, Muller, Will, Singh, Thiago, Tolisso, Coman, Lewandowski.

Betting & Match Odds

Bayern Munich are 21/20 favourites to win this match with bet365. Borussia Dortmund are priced at 11/5, while the draw is 14/5.

Match Preview

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre insists “there are no more friendlies” as his side prepare to take on Bayern Munich in the traditional German season curtain-raiser.

Last season’s runners-up Dortmund will again be expected to challenge Bayern for the Bundesliga title this time around so will be looking to lay down a psychological marker for the title race ahead with victory on Saturday.

Dortmund have won all five of their pre-season matches so far, scoring 24 goals, including a 3-2 victory over European champions .

And though there are still two weeks to go until the Bundesliga kicks-off, Favre is demanding his side treat Saturday’s game as a competitive fixture.

"There's currently no team out there that can be ready (for the season)," he told the club’s website.

"(But) we still need to prepare ourselves well for this match. The Super Cup is the Super Cup. There are no more friendlies.”

Those thoughts have been echoed by Favre’s opposite number Niko Kovac as he begins his second season in charge at the Allianz Arena.

Kovac found himself under pressure in the early months of his tenure in Bavaria as a poor start to the season saw Bayern fall behind in the title race. However, a mid-season revival allowed Bayern to claw away at Dortmund's lead before ultimately claiming the 28th Bundesliga title in their history on the final day of the campaign.

Bayern have won three, lost one and drawn one in pre-season so far – with that draw against Tottenham leading to a penalty shoot-out defeat as the side claimed the Audi Cup earlier this week.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Kovac said: "I think it's a beautiful cup, an important cup and we want to win it.

“Dortmund have bought well and it’ll be a hard-fought contest. Not everything will work out the way you think it will, you have to take that into consideration. But it’ll certainly be a good game.”

Dortmund and Bayern are the two most successful clubs in the Super Cup’s history, having won the trophy 12 teams between them since its foundation in 1987.

This will be the eighth time they have met in the competition, not including an unofficial Super Cup meeting in 2008, with five of those meetings coming in the last seven seasons.

Bayern have won Super Cup for the past three years in a row including a 5-0 thrashing of 12 months ago. Dortmund last lifted the trophy in 2014 courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Bayern.