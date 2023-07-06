Borussia Dortmund end interest in re-signing Jadon Sancho from Man Utd as transfer focus shifts towards USMNT star Weston McKennie

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly ended their interest in re-signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga giants parted with the England international winger in a £75 million ($95m) transfer back in 2021. Sancho has struggled to make the expected impact at Old Trafford, leading to questions being asked of his future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund are said to have seen a loan approach for Sancho knocked back this summer, and the Daily Mail claims that they will not be returning with a second offer. Instead, BVB are ready to show faith in exciting 17-year-old wonderkid Julien Duranville – who is expected to be given senior opportunities in 2023-24.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Attention at Signal Iduna Park is also shifting towards alternative transfer targets, with United States international Weston McKennie now said to be figuring prominently on their radar. The USMNT star, who spent the second-half of last season on loan at Leeds, is being made available by Serie A side Juventus.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen what the future holds for Sancho – having been dropped by Erik ten Hag at one stage in the 2022-23 campaign – with the 23-year-old registering just 12 goals and six assists through 79 appearances for United.