Borussia Dortmund defender Hakimi shortlisted for Bundesliga award

The Moroccan full-back continued his fine form in the German top-flight with a contribution of two goals in Dortmund's four league matches in May

defender Achraf Hakimi has been nominated for the Player of the Month award for May.

The 21-year-old showed his versatility in Lucien Favre’s team with his defensive and attacking contributions that helped BVB secure three wins out of four leagues matches played last month, with their only defeat coming against .

Hakimi faces competition from Bayern Munich duo Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard, 's Kai Havertz, 's Christoph Baumgartner and 's Timo Werner.

The international, who is on a two-year loan from , has contributed nine goals, including five in the Bundesliga and 10 assists this season.

During the month under review, Hakimi was officially named the fastest player in the Bundesliga after running at 36.49 km/h earlier this season and he managed to cover 35 kilometres per hour in May.

He played a crucial role when Dortmund resumed the 2019-20 league campaign against 04 by helping them to a comfortable 4-0 victory.

A week later, he sealed BVB's 2-0 win over , and he followed it with a strike against struggling Paderborn away from the Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund are second in the Bundesliga table with 63 points after 30 matches, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

So far this season, Hakimi has featured in all 41 of BVB’s competitive matches this season and he will be hoping to play a part when they visit 16th-placed on Saturday.

Hakimi’s impressive performances have made him a transfer target for several clubs and he admitted he has a decision to make about his future at the end of his loan in .

"Who does not like it? I am proud of what I am doing," Hakimi told Cadena SER.

"In June I will have to make a decision and it will be a great step for my career. In theory, my contract ends in June and from there I have to return to Madrid.

"I have not yet had contact with Madrid on this matter, but I imagine that soon we will have some conversation to find out what is best for me."