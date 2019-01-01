Zidan, the Egyptian who wowed Borussia Dortmund

Long before Mohamed Salah became the darling of English football, there was another Egyptian who earned the praise of the Black and Yellow.

Born in Port Said, on 11 December 1991, Mohamed Zidan blazed the trail for Egyptian footballers in European football. The striker moved to Danish club Midtjylland in 2003 before calling his home for the next seven years.

Time was spent in , FSV and Hamburger SV before the move that would be the pinnacle of his club career. Possessing bags of pace, skills and plenty of heart; Zidan was snapped up by in Jurgen Klopp's first season with the club.

Both spent time together at Mainz and so impressed was Klopp with what Zidan could do, made sure that the Egyptian was one of the signings made as he embarked to bring Dortmund back to their glory years. Zidan would pay a pivotal role in the early period of Klopp's time at Dortmund and featured heavily in the .

For two seasons in 2008-09 and 2009-10, Zidan was the main man up front as he went on to score 15 goals in all competitions. The arrival of Robert Lewandowski in 2010 saw Zidan's role reduced but he was a still a vital member of the squad as he went on to help Dortmund secure the 2011 and 2011 Bundesliga title.

On the international front, Zidan was part of an all-conquering Egyptian team that saw off all challengers in the African Cup of Nations. Two times winners in consecutive editions in (2008) and Angola (2010) earned him a hero's status back home together with the rest of the cup-winning squad.

Zidan would return to Mainz for a short stint after Dortmund before spending a season in United Arab Emirates with Baniyas. Winding down his career, Zidan headed back to to play for El-Entag El-Harby in 2015 before calling quits on his professional career.