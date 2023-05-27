WATCH: Are Borussia Dortmund bottling it?! Bundesliga leaders go two goals down and Sebastien Haller misses a penalty in must-win game against Mainz

Borussia Dortmund fell 2-0 behind early on against Mainz, and Sebastien Haller missed a penalty, in their must-win Bundesliga title decider.

Dortmund need to win to be crowned champions

Fell 1-0 down early

Haller missed penalty, and Mainz scored again

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund have gone 2-0 down early against Mainz as the club attempt to win the Bundesliga title for the first time since the 2011/12 season. Andreas Hanche-Olsen scored in the 15th minute, before Haller missed his spot-kick. Karim Onisiwo then added a second, leaving Dortmund's hopes hanging by a thread. In awful news for the club, Bayern Munich are beating Koln thanks to a Kingsley Coman opener.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund jumped into the lead in the title race last weekend, as they beat Augsburg 3-0, while Bayern lost 3-1 to RB Leipzig. However, if Dortmund lose, and Bayern win, the Bavarian giants will maintain their iron grip on the Bundesliga title. They have won the last 10 championships.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? They must stage a fight-back to have any hope of lifting the trophy. Bayern raced into an early lead in their final game of the season, meaning the burden is on Dortmund to rescue their own dreams of glory.