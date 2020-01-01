Boost for Yanga SC as Nchimbi cleared to face Simba SC in derby

The second-placed side have been boosted with news their new signing from Polisi Tanzania will be eligible to play on Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Polisi have settled the transfer impasse of striker Ditram Nchimbi, and the player will be free to feature in the Mainland derby against Simba SC on Saturday.

Nchimbi, who signed for the club recently during the unfolding mini transfer window, was doubtful to make his debut match against Simba due to some transfer issues which were yet to be resolved by Polisi Tanzania, where he was loaned from Azam FC.

According to a report posted on Yanga official Instagram page, the club has settled Nchimbi's matter with the Moshi-based club and now the player is free to feature for his new club.

Article continues below

O Tuesday, Yanga Information and Communication Officer, Hassan Bumbuli said the player’s fate will be known on Wednesday, after the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Legal, Ethics and Players Status Committee meet to decide on the player’s signing status.

The two oldest clubs in the country will meet for the first time this season at the 60,000-capacity National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in a battle between the table toppers and second place occupants, fighting for maximum points and bragging rights.

Both teams, however, have undergone various transformations in their respective squad and management compared to the when they met last season - in which the first game ended in a goalless draw, while the second match saw Simba winning 1-0.