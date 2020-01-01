Boost for Simba SC as Miraji regains fitness after injury woes

The Taifa Stars striker has recovered from a knee injury and is ready to start fighting for his place in the league leaders’ squad

Simba SC have received a major boost after striker Miraji Athumani stated he was now feeling much better and will soon return to training.

The prolific striker, who is also a trusted goal scorer for the national team, Taifa Stars, was injured in December last year during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup assignment with Kilimanjaro Stars in .

However, speaking recently, Athuman said he is now feeling well and he is ready to get back on the battlefield to compete for playing time in the team.

“To say the truth, this injury has troubled me a lot because I have been out from action for a long time but now, I am on the right track as far as recovery is concerned,” Athuman is quoted by Daily News.

“As you know, Simba have more experienced players, especially in the striking section where I play, but I believe once I am fully well, I can compete for my position.”

The return to action for the player could, however, be delayed as the Mainland was suspended on Tuesday for three weeks owing to the deadly coronavirus.

This is after confirmed the first case of the Covid-19 on Monday.