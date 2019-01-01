Boost for Simba SC as striker Kagere is fit to face Kagera Sugar

The Tanzanian champions have received a huge boost as their lead striker is passed fit to play in their tricky league match on Thursday

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has been cleared to face Kagera Sugar in a top Mainland match set for Thursday.

The Rwandan star picked up an injury while representing the national team in Chan qualifiers but coach Patrick Aussems now says he will be available for selection.

“[Meddie] Kagere has shaken off the injury scare and will be available to face Kagera Sugar,” Aussems is quoted by Daily News.

Initially, it was reported Kagere, who was last season's top scorer with 23 goals, had suffered a minor knock in training and was likely to miss the game against Kagera Sugar.

Aussems added: “[Kagere] will certainly be part of the match on Thursday [tomorrow] and this is good for us because we now have Wilker Da Silva also available after being out for almost two months.”

Meanwhile, Kagera coach Mecky Maxime is confident his side will complete another double against Simba this season.

Last season, the Bukoba-based side beat Simba twice, 2-1 at home and then 1-0 away.

“My players are in top form. We are well prepared to play Simba,” Maxime is quoted by Daily News.

“Football fans should turn up in thousands to cheer our team. We promise them to see a well-balanced match.”

Kagera Sugar dislodged Simba at the summit of the league table after beating Mbao FC at CCM Stadium in Mwanza over the weekend. Midfielder Awesu Awesu netted the solitary goal in the 38th minute to hand Maxime, a third straight victory away.