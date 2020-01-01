Boost for Simba SC as Onyango & Mugalu return to face Polisi Tanzania

The league champions have been boosted with the return of two players as they prepare to play a league match at Mkapa

Simba SC have received a huge boost after two key players have been passed fit to face Polisi in a Mainland match on Wednesday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are making a return to the local scene after taking part in the Caf , where they sealed their place in the second preliminary round after a 1-0 aggregate win against Plateau United in .

Simba won the first leg played in Abuja 1-0 and then managed a 0-0 draw in the return leg to qualify for the next phase, where they will now take on from Zimbabwe.

Ahead of their return to league action at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, coach Sven Vandenbroeck has confirmed two players who missed the game against Plateau United – defender Joash Onyango and striker Chris Mugalu – have both recovered from injuries and will be available for selection.

“Chris Mugalu is well after recovering from injury and Joash Onyango has returned has also returned after the injury he picked in Nigeria,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s social media pages. “Maybe the two players will play on [Wednesday] but more sure it's next Sunday's game.”

Vandebroeck further confirmed that Larry Bwalya will miss the match against Polisi as he will be attending to family issues back in Zambia.

“On a sad note, we will not have Bwalya in the team to face Polisi Tanzania because he asked for permission to attend to family issues, and we have allowed him to travel,” Vandenbroeck continued.

On playing against Polisi, Vandenbroeck said: “We expect a tough match from them, we know they are not an easy team, we have played against them before and they always tend to up their game against us.

“We must be prepared to get something out of them, it is a game we must win because the gap between us and number one is growing every day and we must reduce it, so we don’t have excuses other than to win the game.”

Simba will be keen to get maximum points to help close the gap between them and rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC), who are on top of the 18-team league table with 34 points from 14 matches.

Azam FC are second on 27 points while Simba are third on 24 though they have three matches in hand.