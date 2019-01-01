Boost for Simba SC as Bocco, Mkude and Hussein return from injuries

The Tanzanian giants will welcome three key players from various injuries ahead of their next league assignment

Simba SC have received a huge boost with the return of three key players as they prepare to face Mbeya FC in the Tanzanian Mainland match.

The record Tanzanian champions will welcome to the squad captain John Bocco, midfielder Jonas Mkude and defender Mohamed Hussein, as they strive to recover from a shocking 1-0 defeat against Mwadui FC last time out.

The return of the three players, especially skipper Bocco, will be a major boost for coach Patrick Aussems who had no option in several games played so far as he had to use Meddie Kagere as the only striker.

Simba who are currently topping the table after collecting 18 points from seven games have won six matches and lost once.

Meanwhile, the Simba board of directors have announced the club will hold an ordinary annual general assembly in Dar es Salaam next month.

According to Daily News, the assembly will be held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) on December 8.