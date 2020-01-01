Boost for Napoli as Koulibaly and Malcuit resume training

The African stars joined the rest of Gennaro Gattuso's squad in training ahead of Thursday's Coppa Italia fixture against Inter

have been boosted with the return of defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Kelvin Malcuit from their respective injuries.

Koulibaly suffered a hamstring injury against in December which kept him out of action for two months while Malcuit tore his anterior cruciate ligament in October.

Although the Senegalese centre-back played against Lecce in February, he was dropped for their last five games including their Champions League first leg encounter against Barcelona.

On Tuesday, Malcuit, who is of Moroccan descent, and Koulibaly participated in some field work with the rest of the team.

Their return to training is a timely boost for the Partenopei who welcome Milan to the Stadio San Paolo for the return leg of their semi-final fixture on Thursday.

Napoli snatched a 1-0 victory in the first leg at the San Siro three weeks ago and they will be hoping to defend their lead in front of home fans with the final in sight.

Koulibaly has made 21 appearances across all competitions this campaign while Malcuit, on his part, has featured in five games for Napoli, who are sixth in the table.