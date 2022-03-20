'How can you boo the greatest of all time?' - Henry defends Messi from PSG fan jeers

Thierry Henry was furious to hear Paris Saint-Germain supporters give Lionel Messi a rough reception following their elimination from the Champions League.

Messi and Neymar were among the players singled out for boos and jeers upon their return to France after PSG let slip a winning position to bow out of the competition against Real Madrid.

The Argentine was out on Sunday, though, and his absence appeared to be felt keenly as the Ligue 1 leaders were thrashed 3-0 by Monaco.

What has been said?

"Last week, PSG fans booed Messi. How can you boo the greatest of all time?" ex-Arsenal, Barcelona and France ace Henry fired to Amazon Prime FR after Sunday's reverse.

"The guy that has assisted the most goals in Ligue 1? Today, without Messi, the team created nothing."

Messi's numbers in 2021-22

Messi has seen a sharp downturn in goals this season following his exit from Barcelona.

The 34-year-old has netted just seven times in 26 games for PSG, compared to 38 in 47 during his last campaign at Camp Nou.

But he still remains a potent threat around the area and has laid on 10 goals in Ligue 1 in just 18 appearances, a mark only shared by colleague Kylian Mbappe and Rennes' Benjamin Bourigeaud.

While Mbappe may be headed to Madrid this summer, Messi's future will also be of concern to PSG, with Barca coach and his former team-mate Xavi pledging that the doors at Camp Nou will always be open to the superstar as long as he is in charge.

