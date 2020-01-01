Bonyanga: Yanga SC close to signing TP Mazembe winger

The Jangwani Street-based club have moved closer to sealing the signing of the player ahead of the second round of matches

Young Africans (Yanga SC) are on the verge of signing Tout Puissant Mazembe winger Owe Bonyanga.

A post from the club’s Instagram page on Tuesday showed the player being welcomed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam by the Director of Investment at GSM Hersi Said.

The player was accompanied by his manager Mutuale Nestoresangule, and according to the information, the former playmaker will head directly to Zanzibar to join his colleagues, who are in the isles for the 2020 Mapinduzi Cup.

According to Daily News, Bonyanga will be the fifth player to land at the Jangwani Street-based club during this mini transfer window. Others are Ditram Nchimbi (Tanzanian), Tariq Seif (Tanzanian), Adeyum Ahmad (Zanzibari), Haruna Niyonzima from AS Kigali(Rwanda) and Ivorian Yikpe Ghislain.

All the newly-signed players except Seif featured during the just ended Dar es Salaam derby against traditional rivals Simba SC at the National Stadium, in which the Ivorian Yikpe was introduced late into the match.

It was the visitors (Yanga) who roared back from 2-0 down to hit twice in the space of four minutes and make the tense derby end in a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Yanga have released striker David Molinga.

Molinga was absent on Saturday during the derby against Simba and his place was taken by Seif when his side beat Biashara United 1-0.

Yanga have been very active on the market as they try to sign quality players who will help the club to propel and win the Vodacom (VPL) title this season.