Bolt inspiring Jamaica at Women's World Cup

The sprint king has spoken to the side before their final group game against Australia

While Usain Bolt never quite made it as a footballer, the world's fastest man is still proving a valuable role model for at the Women's World Cup.

The 32-year-old, who recently scored at Soccer Aid, chatted to the team via Skype ahead of their final group match against .

Appearing at their first Women's World Cup, Jamaica are yet to score a goal and have conceded eight times across defeats to and .

They face another massive hurdle in the form of the Matildas on Tuesday but with Bolt inspiring them, the side is full of confidence.

"He's been a great role model for us. He came on Skype the other day and spoke to the girls," Jamaica's coach Hugh Menzies said.

"He's a massive role model for the country, he wears the flag high. He could have easily trained outside the country but he trained in Jamaica, he kept his roots, he hasn't changed since he was 17 to what he is now.

"He's such a positive force, he brings a lot of confidence to our group."

Bolt, a big fan of , fell short in his quest to become a professional footballer last year after trialing with Australian side Central Coast Mariners.

Menzies, a friend of Bolt's, wasn't too surprised the sprinter failed to become a footballer but admitted it was a sports switch that was always on the cards.

"Somebody told me his first touch was so bad it took him to Australia," Menzies said.

"He prefers football to track, he told me that personally, that was his dream."

Jamaica simply being at the World Cup is a massive achievement for a side that was disbanded in 2010.

A lack of funding continues to hold back the side, but Menzies is hopeful can act as a launchpad for women's football in the country.

"We can't get on any higher platform. We just hope that our federation and corporate Jamaica comes on board and stays on board," he said.

"We have dealt with adversity. This group and our staff has been resilient. We have really put our best foot forward just by being here."