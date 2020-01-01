Bocco: Simba SC striker returns to light training after injury scare

The Taifa Stars player has resumed training but under the watchful eyes of the team’s fitness trainer

Simba SC have confirmed striker John Bocco has finally resumed training after an injury that has kept him out of most parts of the 2020-21 Mainland Premier league season.

The Taifa Stars player has not featured prominently for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi after he picked up an injury in the team’s opening match of the season and he has gone to miss four matches in the process.

Bocco was recently named in the Taifa Stars squad to face Burundi in an international friendly but he could not make it as he was axed owing to the injury with losing the match 1-0.

More teams

Simba have now confirmed on their social media pages Bocco has returned to training under the club’s fitness doctor but could not reveal when he will return to action.

Nahodha John Bocco akiendelea na mazoezi mepesi chini ya uangalizi wa Mtaalamu wa Tiba ya Viungo, Paul Gomez.



Hivi karibuni atakuwa amepona na kurudi uwanjani kuwatumikia Wanasimba. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/LRO9ixmjsw — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) October 16, 2020

“Our captain John [Bocco] continues with light training exercises under the supervision of our orthopaedic specialist, Paul Gomez,” the club wrote with a picture of Bocco going through an exercise. “He will soon be fit to return on the pitch to serve his club once again.”

In his absence, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck has been using Meddie Kagere, who has not disappointed as he has managed to score four goals so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, Simba winger Luis Miquissone has maintained his work at the club is to assist and at the same time score goals.

The Mozambican player has so far this season been involved in six of Simba’s goals, assisting five and scoring one - against Tanzania Prisons at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Miquissone has now revealed he will continue to assist his teammates and also score goals because that is the reason he signed to play for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

“I will continue to do the work that brought me to Simba, assist my teammates to score goals and I will also make sure I score goals of my own,” Miquissone is quoted by Sokaletu.

Article continues below

“It is part of work to assist, that is my work, so I will continue to do it, my coach always knows I can assist and so I will have to do my work, meaning I must assist as many goals as possible.

“I am very proud of myself because I can score goals and assist, I am doing the job to assist my team to remain a force and also win as many titles as they can, I know I have managed five assists so far and scored one goal, but I also want to score more.”

Meanwhile, Simba have confirmed they will play a friendly against Mlandege FC from Zanzibar at Azam Complex on Saturday.