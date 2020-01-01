Bocco scores a brace as Simba SC silence KMC FC in friendly

The league leaders have now scored seven goals in two games, conceding three in the process

Mainland League champions Simba SC have defeated fellow top-tier side KMC FC 3-1 in a friendly game staged at Mo Simba in Bunju, Dar es Salaam.

Captain John Bocco scored a brace with Ibrahim Ajibu getting the third for the hosts while the visitors scored what turned out to be the consolation courtesy of Charles Ilanfya.

The two teams had already met twice in the top-tier, with the 20-time league champions claiming an identical 2-0 scoreline. having beaten Yanga SC 3-0, the Municipal side was motivated and on high spirits.

Avenging the two defeats in the league were on top of their agenda against the Msimbazi based side who are targeting their third title in a row.

It took the visitors half an hour to open the scoring through Ilanfya who finished a fine move which was poorly defended by the Sven Vandebroeck-led charges. It was a goal which silenced hundreds of fans who had turned out to support Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

However, Simba fans were up on their feet again cheering louder as John Bocco scored the equaliser four minutes later. The two teams headed to the break on level terms.

Taifa Stars striker Bocco completed his brace with a quarter of an hour to go after getting the better of the defenders before Ajibu's fine strike sealed the win in the 88th minute.

Earlier in the day, the league leaders defeated Transit Camp 4-2 in the same venue.

The Democratic Republic of Congo forward Deo Kanda was the first to strike for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the third minute.

Gerson Fraga scored the second for Sven Vandenbroeck's charges in the 15th minute before Tairone Santos added the third goal of the encounter two minutes after Fraga's strike.

Simba did not add a fourth goal until after the first half ended but they also could not keep Transit Camp at bay, as their opponents reduced the deficit in the first minute of added time courtesy of Hamadi Habibu.

In the 46th minute, Meddie Kagere added his name onto the scoresheet as he stretched Simba's lead further. Transit Camp answered back in the 64th minute from Nisile Kisimba's strike but their resurgence did not deny Simba a convincing win.

This was Transit Camp's second friendly match against a top club in the country after they had fought to a 0-0 draw against Azam FC a day ago.

The win for the Tanzanian 20-time league champions was witnessed by a large group of fans who followed proceedings from the terraces.

Teams are in a race to raise the level of fitness of their players before the league resumes on June 13 after it had been suspended in mid-March due to the restrictions the government had applied to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Simba will face Ruvu Shooting on June 14 at home as they restart their title defence. The Wekundu wa Msimbazi enjoy a good lead at the top and coach Vandenbroeck had urged them to ensure they bag the first 12 points to win the title in earnest.

With three of their four foreign players already in Tanzania, Simba are assured of an almost full squad for the matches, which also includes the quarter-final tie against Azam.

Sharaf Shiboub is the only foreign player yet to report for duty.