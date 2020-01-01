Bocco, Chama down Azam FC to keep Simba SC's double hopes alive

Wekundu wa Msimbazi found the back of the net in either half to send the defending champions home

Simba SC progressed to the semi-final courtesy of a 2-0 win over Azam FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Goals by John Bocco and Clatous Chama were enough to see the league champions progress into the next phase of the tournament.

Bocco, who has turned into a key goal-scoring figure for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi since football resumed in , scored the opener in the 40th minute to ensure Simba were leading at the break.

Benedict Haule's misplaced pass was collected by Francis Kahata and the Kenyan's cross into the box was headed in by Bocco with minimal interruption from the opponents.

Simba fought and they were deservedly rewarded in the 57th minute when Chama scored the second to stretch the lead against the defending champions.

The loss should be a big disappointment for Ugandan star Nicholas Wadada, who had hopes of victory and perhaps finishing the year with a trophy.

"It is a quarter-final and remember we also want to end the season on a high by winning a trophy,” Wadada told Football256.

“We are the defending champions of this trophy and the team is in high spirits and regardless [of the outcome of the league] we are confident of our chances.”

The loss is even bigger for Azam coach Aristica Cioaba who had called for "determination on the pitch, a fantastic organisation on the pitch, and also a good spirit and sacrifice, and players should know it is a Cup game."

On the other hand, captain Bocco, who led the onslaught by opening the score, should be heading home a happy man.

"We will strive to win the game, we want our fans to come and support us, we are ready to give them a smile and something to celebrate about," Bocco had promised before the match.

The Simba victory was also witnessed by their returning star Sharaf Shiboub. The South Sudanese was the only remaining player who were yet to touch base since the league resumed.

Shiboub's arrival was delayed by the travel restrictions ordered by his country to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, First Division League side Sahare All-Stars defeated outfit Ndanda FC to book their slot in the semi-finals.

After a 1-1 draw at full-time, Sahare emerged victorious from the post-match spot-kicks. They managed to convert their penalties successfully four times compared to Ndanda's three.

Sahare now join Namungo FC, who defeated Alliance FC 2-0, and Yanga SC, whose controversial 2-1 win saw them progress to the penultimate stage of the domestic tournament as well.