Boca Juniors vs River Plate: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The Bombonera hosts its second Superclasico of 2021 as the home side look for more goals following their 7-1 demolition of Velez

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Boca vs River

Boca performed a clean sweep in domestic competition over 2020 with league and cup wins, and once more start out as one of the favourites in this new tournament.

That success, though, was overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Santos, extending the club's drought to 14 years.

The pressure is on to perform at continental level, but Boca will also be expected to reach the latter stages of this Copa as a bare minimum.

Hopes are high, though, after Velez Sarsfield were thrashed 7-1 last weekend to put the Xeneize's campaign on track.

River began the Copa on a low note, going down 2-1 to Estudiantes in their opening game.

Since then the Millonario have endured mixed fortunes, dispatching Rosario Central and neighbours Platense before falling at home to Argentinos.

Now they travel to the Bombonera for the second time in three months at the start of 2021, having drawn 2-2 against Boca in the Copa Maradona.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 14 2pm/5pm Boca Juniors vs River Fanatiz

Boca vs River team news

Marcos Rojo has been included in a Boca squad for the first time since completing his move to the Bombonera in January and could make his debut in the Superclasico.

Full-back Gonzalo Montiel is River's only absentee as he continues to recover from a bout of mononucleosis.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 14 5:30pm/8:30pm Banfield vs San Lorenzo Fanatiz March 15 3:15pm/6:15pm Rosario Central vs Arsenal Fanatiz March 15 3:15pm/6:15pm Atletico Tucuman Fanatiz March 15 5:30pm/8:30pm Independiente vs Sarmiento Fanatiz

