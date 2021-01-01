Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The new Argentine season begins this weekend with a number of big clashes, among them Gimnasia's visit to the Bombonera

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Boca vs Gimnasia

Boca performed a clean sweep in domestic competition over 2020 with league and cup wins, and once more start out as one of the favourites in this new tournament.

That success, though, was overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Santos, extending the club's drought to 14 years.

The pressure is on to perform at continental level, but Boca will also be expected to reach the latter stages of this Copa as a bare minimum.

Gimnasia's 2020 campaign was overshadowed by the death of coach Diego Maradona, which provoked worldwide mourning for the Argentina legend.

But the Lobo nevertheless fought through to the latter stages of the Copa Maradona, finishing third in their final group to narrowly miss out on a place in the decider.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 14 2:20pm/5:20pm Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia Fanatiz

Boca vs Gimnasia team news

Boca will give Jorman Campuzano a little more time to recover from a niggling injury problem, with the Colombian left out of coach Miguel Angel Russo's squad.

Leandro Martini and Mariano Messera, who took over the Gimnasia job on an interim basis in November after Maradona's passing, are now permanent appointments, and will start Nelson Insfran in goal against Boca following the exit of Jorge Broun to Rosario Central.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 14 12:10pm/3:10pm Defensa y Justicia vs Huracan Fanatiz February 14 4:30pm/7:30pm Estudiantes vs River Fanatiz February 15 2:15pm/5:15pm Rosario Central vs Argentinos Jrs Fanatiz February 15 4:30pm/7:30pm Independiente vs Lanus Fanatiz

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.