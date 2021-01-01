Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The Xeneize are looking to get back on track on Saturday after going winless in their last two Copa games

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia

Boca performed a clean sweep in domestic competition over 2020 with league and cup wins, and once more started out as one of the favourites in this new tournament.

That success, though, was overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Santos, extending the club's drought to 14 years.

The pressure is on to perform at continental level, but Boca, who began the weekend outside of the top four after drawing 1-1 with Independiente in their last outing, will also be expected to reach the latter stages of this Copa as a bare minimum.

Defensa y Justicia achieved an historic first in 2020 with their maiden title, the Copa Sudamericana.

And despite losing coach Hernan Crespo to Sao Paulo the Florencio Varela side remain competitive, winning three and drawing two of their opening Copa games this year to stay in the chase for the play-offs.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 3 2:30pm/5:30pm Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia Fanatiz

Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia team news

Boca will once more be without key playmaker Edwin Cardona, who remains short of full fitness after suffering a muscle tear against River Plate in March.

The visitors will have to replace the suspended Enzo Fernandez following the midfielder's red card last weekend against Velez Sarsfield.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 3 12:15pm/3:15pm Gimnasia vs Lanus Fanatiz April 3 12:15pm/3:15pm Sarmiento vs Atletico Tucuman Fanatiz April 3 5pm/8pm Arsenal vs River Plate Fanatiz April 4 10am/1pm Newell's vs Huracan Fanatiz April 4 12:15pm/3:15pm Colon vs Argentinos Jrs Fanatiz April 4 2:30pm/5:30pm Velez vs Union Fanatiz April 4 8pm/9pm Racing vs Godoy Cruz Fanatiz April 5 5:15pm/8:15pm Banfield vs Estudiantes Fanatiz

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.