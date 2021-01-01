Blunt strike force worries Yanga SC coach Nabi ahead of JKT Tanzania clash

The Tunisian tactician feels the Jangwani giants are not making use of the chances they create to score goals in the top flight

Yanga SC coach Nasreddine Nabi has expressed his concern with his side's strike force, insisting they must improve for the remaining matches in the Mainland Premier League.

According to the Tunisian tactician, who is yet to win a match in the top-flight since replacing Cedric Kaze, the Jangwani giants are creating several scoring chances but the strikers are not putting them to use.

Nabi has told Goal he will work on the situation and make sure his strikers start getting it right ahead, of the next league fixture against JKT Tanzania in Dodoma on Wednesday.

“It is something that worries me very much, and I am not happy about it, we are creating several chances but my strikers are not scoring goals,” Nabi told Goal.

“I will continue to work on the area [strike force], I want to make sure my striker can score goals, I will only be comfortable when I see my strikers scoring goals, it is something I am working on with my technical bench, because without goals, then you don’t win anything.

“We have worked hard on the situation and I think we will see a huge difference when we face JKT Tanzania, we have prepared well and we need a win from the game, we must work it out and get a positive result.”

Yanga are currently chasing the title and will need to beat JKT to close the gap between them and rivals Simba SC, who are at the top of the 18-team table.

At the same time, the Jangwani giants will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways having dropped vital points in their last league outing after a 0-0 draw against Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa.

Against JKT, Yanga will be eyeing a league double over them as they won the first round meeting 1-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Yanga have already arrived in Dodoma in readiness for the fixture but they will likely be without the services of captain Lamine Moro, who is out injured, and that means Bakari Mwamnyeto will step in as the captain for the day.

Simba are top of the log with 61 points from 25 matches while Yanga are second on 58 points from 28 matches and Azam FC third with 57 points from 29 outings.