Blow for Yanga SC as three players ruled out of JKT Tanzania clash

The Jangwani will miss three key players as they battle JKT in a must win fixture at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma

Yanga SC have suffered a huge blow in their quest for the Mainland Premier League title after three key players pulled out of the game against JKT Tanzania on Wednesday.

According to the club’s information officer Hassan Bumbuli, coach Nasreddine Nabi will miss the services of midfielder Mukoko Tonombe, Carlos Carlinhos, and Abdallah ‘Ninja’ Shaibu, owing to various injuries.

“It is true Tonombe, Carlinhos and Shaibu will not be available to face JKT Tanzania,” Bumbuli told Goal. “They have all been ruled out because of various injury issues and we have no option but to use the players that are fit and in camp.

“We want to urge our fans to come in large numbers and support the team because we have players who can fill in for the injured ones, it is a game we have to win and the fans can help push us to the win that we want.”

The latest development will be a huge blow for Nabi, who is yet to win a league match since joining Yanga as a replacement Cedric Kaze.

On Tuesday, the Tunisian tactician expressed his concern with his side's strike force, insisting they must improve for the remaining matches in the top-flight.

“It is something that worries me very much, and I am not happy about it, we are creating several chances but my strikers are not scoring goals,” Nabi told Goal.

Article continues below

“I will continue to work on the area [strike force], I want to make sure my striker can score goals, I will only be comfortable when I see my strikers scoring goals, it is something I am working on with my technical bench, because without goals, then you don’t win anything.

“We have worked hard on the situation and I think we will see a huge difference when we face JKT Tanzania, we have prepared well and we need a win from the game, we must work it out and get a positive result.”

Yanga are currently chasing the title and will need to beat JKT to close the gap between them and rivals Simba SC, who are at the top of the 18-team table.