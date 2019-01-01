Blow for Yanga SC as Kalengo is ruled out for the season

The Congolese striker was injured on Wednesday as they played against Pamba FC in a friendly match

Yanga SC have been dealt a huge injury blow as Maybin Kalengo is set to spend almost one year on the sidelines following an injury while playing against Pamba FC on Wednesday.

Although Wanajangwani won the match 2-1 in the friendly tie they lost a dependable player who is set to leave the camp as he starts his medical treatment.

“Our player [Maybin] Kalengo got injured during our friendly match against Pamba FC. Preliminary medical reports show Kalengo will be out for about eight and 12 months for a full recovery,” the club announced on their Facebook page.

“The club has already taken quick measures to ensure Kalengo is flown to Dar es Salaam for advanced medical attention.”

Meanwhile, David Molinga showed his frustration openly after their win over Mbao FC on Tuesday as he was substituted by declining to take water offered to him, Mwanaspoti reports.

Assistant coach Noel Mwandila withdrew Molinga and his place was taken by Balinya in the 76th minute, an action the Congolese striker did not take lightly at Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Molinga wanted to continue with play as his side were leading 1-0, a scoreline they managed to keep for their second win of the season.

Molinga is the leading scorer for the club after collecting two goals against Polisi in September. He will not play in the Confederation Cup against 's Pyramids FC on October 27 due to the late registration with Caf.