Blow for Yanga SC as defender Moro set to miss league opener

The Jangwani giants will miss the services of their star fullback as they open the season with a home match on Sunday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) will start the new 2020-21 Mainland season minus key defender Lamine Moro.

The Jangwani Street-based giants are keen to start the season on a flying note as they take on Prison at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

However, Moro, who played a key role for the team in the last campaign has revealed he will not be available for the season since doctors have advised him to wait as he recovers from an ankle injury.

“I was really willing to start the season with the rest of the squad but it will not be possible because of my health, and I have no option but to follow what my doctors are saying,” Moro is quoted by Sokaletu.

“The doctors have told me I will be back soon and so there is no need to push myself into action, they have promised to do more tests to my leg next week and then from there I will know the exact date I will be able to make a comeback.”

Moro was among the players retained by Yanga at the end of last season after the club axed 14 players among them former striker Gnamien Yikpe, captain Papy Tshishimbi, and David Molinga.

Others axed were veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso, and Eric Kabamba.

Those retained by the club alongside Moro include Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhan Kabwili, Haruna Niyonzima, Feisal Salum, Juma Mahadhi, Adeyum Saleh, Said Makapu, Balama Mapinduzi, Deus Kaseke, Ditram Nchimbi, Abdulaziz Makame, and Paul Godfrey.

The Timu ya Mwananchi have now signed a similar number of players and also appointed new Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic to handle the side for the next two seasons.

Krmpotic won his first match in charge of the team when Yanga beat visiting Burundian outfit Aigle Noir 2-0, in a match he gave debuts to Kibwana Shomari, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, and Michael Sarpong. Carlinhos and Waziri Junior started from the bench.