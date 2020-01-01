Blow for Yanga SC as Carlinhos likely to miss first round of Tanzania league

The Angolan import has once again picked up an injury that could see him miss the remaining three matches of the first round

Young Africans (Yanga SC) could miss the services of their winger Carlos Carlinhos for the rest of the first round of the Mainland season.

The Angolan star, who returned from injury three weeks ago, got injured yet again in the match against Namungo FC, and according to club doctor Shecky Mngazija, he will remain under medical watch for the better part of the remaining first round.

“It is true that our player, Carlos Fernandes 'Carlinhos' is undergoing treatment after recently undergoing medical tests which clearly showed his health is not stable and he will continue to be under medical supervision,” Mngazija told Championi as quoted by Sokalabongo.

"So far we are not sure how long he will be out of action as this will depend heavily on the speed of recovery from his injuries, but he is likely to miss the remaining three games of the first round.”

Carlinhos, who has so far scored two goals and two assists for the Jangwani giants, was previously suffering from a heel injury that ruled him out of five games and returned to score in the game against Namungo on November 22.

Before the injury against Namungo, Carlinhos had also missed three matches in a row against Azam FC, JKT , and Ruvu Shooting.

On his return from injury, Yanga coach Cedric Kaze said he was delighted to have him back saying it was important to have all his players fit and available for a grueling campaign.

“All my players in the squad are very important and when you miss one of them, it gives you a headache because you are missing a key player,” Kaze told reporters.

“And when you have a fully fit squad to pick from during matchday it gives you the chance to pick the best squad that can give you a win and that is why I am delighted to have Carlinhos back, we missed him and we are happy to have him back.

“I will help him to come back into the squad and I am happy we have all players now available, it is the best way to compete and reach your target and we thank God we don’t have star players out anymore.”

Yanga are currently leading the 18-team league table on 34 points and will face Mwadui FC on Saturday.