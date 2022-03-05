Blow for Watford as Senegal’s Sarr and Nigeria’s Troost-Ekong ruled out of Arsenal clash

Watford manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed winger Ismaila Sarr and defender William Troost-Ekong have suffered muscle strains and will miss Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

According to the former England manager, the 24-year-old Sarr, who recently helped Senegal to lift the Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon, picked up a hamstring problem late on against Manchester United and has been rehabilitating.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Troost-Ekong suffered a similar injury, and as such, they will be out of action “for the foreseeable future” meaning they will not be available when the Hornets, who are struggling to avoid relegation, invite the Gunners at Vicarage Road.

“It’s a muscle strain [for Sarr], the same with Troost-Ekong,” the 74-year-old Hodgson told the club’s official website. “It’s going to keep them both out of the equation for the foreseeable future, but I don’t know how long exactly.

“It’s not a minor thing, it’s not a knock, both have muscle strains, and that can take anything from a week to four weeks to recover from.”

Sarr has been instrumental for Watford since returning from Cameroon as he featured in their last three matches, and he was their key player as they battled Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

In another interview, Hodgson admitted Sarr will not be ready for the upcoming top-flight matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton.

“He played so well at Manchester United. He was really good,” Hodgson said as quoted by Watford Observer. “His work rate was excellent, he did a really, a really good job for the team.

“And of course, was a threat in the latter stages of the game when we were breaking out a little bit. He looked like he might be the one to get in behind them of course.

“We were looking forward so much to get him back [from the Africa Cup of Nations] and we've not had the benefit we would have liked from that.

“These things happen in football. It's a pity for us, a pity for him, and a pity for our fans. I'd like to think that we can recover him as quickly as possible. The medical staff here and the physios are really, really good.

“So I don't think he’ll be out any longer than is absolutely necessary. But of course, our misfortune is that we have three games in a week and then we have a long break.”

Hodgson continued: “I’m not worried for the long-term future, but he’s definitely out for Sunday, and it's going to take a lot to turn around for Thursday and Sunday next week.

“But you never know. I am also an optimist. I always hope for the best, even when we're in the worst moments.”

Watford are currently placed 19th on the 20-team table with 19 points from 26 matches. They have managed five wins, four draws and suffered 17 defeats.