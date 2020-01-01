Blow for Tanzania as Samatta could miss Afcon clashes against Tunisia

The Taifa Stars captain is yet to report to camp despite the team training in Istanbul, where he plays his football

captain Mbwana Samatta is doubtful to face in the qualifier on Friday.

According to reports from Istanbul where Taifa Stars are camping for the first meeting between the two sides this week, Samatta, who turns out for , suffered an injury during the team’s last league match and will not be fit to represent his country.

The reports have further indicated Samatta could also miss the reverse fixture between the two sides set for Dar es Salaam on November 17.

“Mbwana [Samatta] has not reported to camp yet [here in Istanbul] because the doctors have advised him to stay away after the injury he suffered during the last league match,” a source from the team confirmed to Goal.”

Samatta – who made a move to Fenerbahce after a half-a-season stay with , was among the foreign-based players summoned for the match, others being Simon Msuva, who turns out for Difaa El Jadida of , and Thomas Ulimwengu of in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

On Tuesday, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) confirmed the team had already left for Tunisia after the three-day training in .

The TFF posted photos of the team at Istanbul airport, as the team was ready to board the plane for Tunisia for the first of their back-to-back meetings.

Goalkeepers: Juma Kaseja (Kinondoni Municipal Council FC), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC).

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Deus Kaseke (Young Africans SC), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Brayson David (Kinondoni Municipal Council FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans SC), Abdallah Kheri (Azam FC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC).

Midfielders: Ditram Nchimbi (Young Africans SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC), Feisal Salum (Young Africans SC), Farid Mussa (Young Africans SC), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Iddy Suleiman (Azam FC), Thomas Ulimwengu ( ), Saidi Hamisi (Simba SC).

Strikers: Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahçe), Simon Msuva (Difaa El Jadida), John Bocco (Simba SC), Adam Adam (JKT Tanzania), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC).