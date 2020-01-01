Blow for Simba SC as trio ruled out of league opener vs Ihefu FC

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will start the new season without their key players when they take on the promoted side on Sunday

Simba SC will have to do without three key players when they take on Ihefu FC in their Mainland opener on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who will be seeking to win a fourth straight league title this campaign, will start the season against the promoted side in a match set for Sokoine Stadium.

However, they will have to navigate the fixture without three players – defender Pascal Wawa, winger Luis Miquissone, and striker Chris Mugalu – who have been ruled out owing to various reasons.

According to Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck, new signing Mugalu had travelled back home to Zambia to sort out family issues and though he has returned to Dar es Salaam, he will not be ready for the match while Wawa and Miquissone have fitness issues.

“[Mugalu] requested to visit his native home and sort out some family issues and we gave him permission, he has already returned to Dar es Salaam but I will not have him in the squad for the league opener, I want him to have enough rest for the next match,” Vandenbroeck told Goal on Friday.

“Pascal [Wawa] and Miquissone were left in Dar es Salaam with our fitness coach, they are not fit and ready and so they are all working hard to come back into the squad, we will check them again when we return to Dar es Salaam.”

Mugalu is among the new players who were signed by Simba in the just-concluded transfer window with the others being Joash Onyango from ’s , Bernard Morrison from Yanga, Charles Ilamfia from KMC, David Kameta from Lipuli FC, and Ibrahim Ame from Coastal Union.

Simba have enjoyed a good pre-season, winning all their friendly matches including the 2-0 win against Vital’O of Burundi during the Simba Day celebration at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba's rivals Yanga will start the new season with a match against Prisons, Namungo, who booked a place in the Caf Confederation Cup by virtue of reaching the final, will host Coastal Union at Majaliwa Stadium while another promoted side Gwambina FC will start their journey with a game against Biashara at Karume Stadium.

Opening fixtures; Namungo vs Coastal - Majaliwa, Lindi, Biashara vs Gwambina - Karume, Mara, Ihefu vs Simba - Sokoine, Mbeya, Mtibwa vs Ruvu Shooting - Gairo, Morogoro, Yanga vs Prisons - Mkapa, Dar, KMC vs Mbeya City - Uhuru, Dar and Azam vs Polisi Tanzania - Azam Complex.