Blow for Simba SC as top scorer Kagere ruled out of Mbeya City match

The Rwandan international has been in top form and is the club's lead scorer this season, but will not be part of the team for Sunday duty

Simba SC will face Mbeya City without their lead scorer Meddie Kagere in Sunday's Vodacom (VPL) match against Mbeya City at the Uhuru National Stadium.

Kagere, who has scored seven goals and is the leading striker for the Dar es Salaam club, is set to miss their showdown as he is serving a one-match ban.

It is a big miss for coach Patrick Aussems whose side faltered against Mwadui FC in their mid-week clash at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

Kagere played the previous seven matches and has been key in Simba's exploits so far, which see them sit at the top of VPL table with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Aussems is expected to field captain John Bocco who is returning from a lengthy injury spell, and may partner Miraj Athumani and Ibrahim Ajib in the striking department in the absence of the Rwanda international.

Defenders Mohamed Hussein, Shomari Kapombe and midfielder Jonas Mkude are expected to make their long-awaited returns against Mbeya City.

Simba, since exiting the Caf , have registered wins against JKT , Mtibwa FC, Kagera Sugar, Biashara United, Azam FC and Singida United in the domestic competition.

Their loss to Mwadui FC means they have conceded just two goals thus far.

Last season Simba won both matches against Mbeya City, where they romped to a 2-0 home victory before wining away 2-1.

Mbeya drew 0-0 in their last league match against Alliance FC and are 16th on the log.