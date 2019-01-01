Blow for Simba SC as Bocco will miss Singida United clash

The Tanzanian champions will miss the services of their lead striker for the sixth match in a row on Sunday

Simba SC striker John Bocco will miss the Mainland match against Singida United on Sunday.

international Bocco is yet to recover fully from an injury despite resuming training and will thus not be involved in the fixture to be played at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

“[Bocco] has been conducting light training sessions and all I can say he has recovered but not fully, so we will not risk him against Singida United,” Simba team manager Patrick Rweyemamu is quoted by Daily News.

Bocco was injured in August during the Community Shield match between Simba and Azam FC played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Simba have already missed the services of the striker in five league matches they have played so far.

Article continues below

Other players who will miss the match against Singida United include Mohamed Hussein, Jonas Mkude, Ally Salehe, and Shomari Kapombe, who were left behind in Dar es Salaam when the team left for Arusha.

Meanwhile, Singida United coach Ramadhan Nsanzurwimo says they are not worried facing an unbeaten Simba side and they will do everything to get a win.

“We respect [Simba] but don’t fear them,” said Nsanzurwimo. “We are ready to show them our incredible football skills, let them come now.”