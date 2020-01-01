Blow for Ruvu Shooting as Mabatini Stadium is banned by TPLB

The facility becomes the third to be suspended after initial bans to Gwambina and Karume

Mabatini Stadium in Dar es Salaam has been banned from hosting top tier matches, effective immediately.

The Mainland League administrators have reached the decision to safeguard players and fans from possible harm.

As a result, Ruvu Shooting will not be allowed to use the facility and have been given an alternative.

"Tanzania Board (TPLB) have banned the use of Mabatini Stadium based in Mlandizi, Pwani province from hosting any top tier matches owing to missing vital requirements as explained in the rules governing the game in the country," read a statement from the TPLB and obtained by Goal.

"It is for this reason, the TPLB is asking Ruvu Shooting to choose their temporary home ground, between Uhuru Stadium and Azam Complex, both based in Dar es Salaam to host their 2020/21 league matches.

"After renovations have been done, the decision will be reviewed."

Mabatini becomes the third stadium to be suspended by the TPLB after Karume and Gwambina Stadiums.

"TPLB has suspended Karume Stadium in Mara from hosting any competitive matches owing to the poor playing surface and poor sanitation in the changing room," the league managers stated in an earlier statement obtained by Goal.

"The Board has given the management 21 days to make renovations in the stadium in the aforementioned areas before the Inspection Committee visits the facility for inspection."

The TPLB went on to advise Biashara United to seek an alternative venue for their home matches until the stadium is available again.

"From the above decision, the Board advises Biashara United FC to present the name of the stadium they will be using, between CCM Kirumba and Nyamagana in Mwanza, for their 2020/21 mainland league matches scheduled at home," the statement concluded.

For Gwambina, the TPLB was against the playing surface which they classified as substandard.

Tanzania Mainland League newcomers an use either CCM Kirumba and Nyamagana Stadiums, both based in Mwanza, as their home ground for the time being.