Blow for Polisi Tanzania as Ushirika Stadium is banned by TPLB

The facility based in Moshi becomes the fourth to be suspended after initial bans to Mabatini, Gwambina and Karume

Board (TPLB) has continued with their intention to make sure all Mainland Premier League matches have standard pitches after they banned Ushirika Stadium in Moshi.

The league managers confirmed on Saturday in a statement obtained by Goal that they have banned the venue until further notice for lacking basic needs for a stadium to fully host league matches.

“TPLB has banned the use of Ushirika Stadium based in Moshi from hosting any top-tier matches, or even competitions owing to missing vital requirements as explained in the rules governing the game in the country,” read a statement from the TPLB and obtained by Goal.

“The Board has given the management 21 days to make renovations in the stadium in the aforementioned areas before the Inspection Committee visits the facility for inspection.”

As a result, Polisi Tanzania, who host their home matches at the venue, will not be allowed to use the facility and have been given an alternative by the board.

“Following the decision we ask Polisi Tanzania, who use the venue as the home ground, to start using Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha for their on-going matches for the 2020-21 league campaign.

“After renovations have been done, the decision will be reviewed.”

Ushirika becomes the fourth venue to be suspended by TPLB after Mabatini based in Mlandizi, Pwani, Karume, and Gwambina Stadiums.

Karume Stadium based in Mara was banned from hosting any competitive matches owing to the poor playing surface compared to Gwambina, whose playing surface was classified as substandard by TPLB.

Gwambina FC, who were promoted to the top-tier for this campaign, have been advised to use either CCM Kirumba or Nyamagana Stadiums, both based in Mwanza, as their home ground for the time being.

In a recent interview, TPLB CEO Almas Kasongo confirmed they are working closely with Azam TV, who are the official broadcasters of the top-tier, to have selected venues outside Dar es Salaam to host night matches this season.

“We thank Azam TV for taking a leading role on facilitation to install flood-lights so people can also watch league games at night,” Kasongo told reporters.

“For the time being, only Simba SC, Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Azam have the opportunity for their matches to be played at night since their venues have the required infrastructure to embrace such duels.”

The current season saw teams reduced from 20 to 18 so as to enable ample time to prepare between league matches.