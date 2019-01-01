Blow for Nkana as Walter Bwalya and Fred Tshimenga ruled out of decider against CS Sfaxien

Although they have been poor on the road this season, Nkana will be out to preserve their 2-1 lead from last weekend's first leg without key players.

Nkana have received a massive blow following injuries to forward Walter Bwalya and talismanic midfielder Fred Tshimenga, ahead of Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final, second leg against Club Sportif Sfaxien away.

Bwalya was doubtful for the first leg in Kitwe last weekend but managed to start the match before limping off in the 62nd minute with an injured knee.

Also, Tshimenga scored in the 2-1 win but went off on 71 minutes complaining of his foot, after aggrevating an existing injury during training on Tuesday.

Striker Festus came on for Tshimenga but has been surprisingly dropped under unclear circumstances from the squad that travelled to Sfax.

With Harrison Chisala and Chisamba Lungu having already been out injured, Nkana have been left with Ronald Kampamba as the only striker available against Sfaxien.

“In football, we expect the unexpected we have to plan for that one, we cannot be crying over whatever it has happened [injuries] so we have a plan for it,” Nkana assistant coach Manfred Chabinga told Lusaka Times.

However, midfielder Shadreck Malambo has been certified fit to start on Sunday after limping off injured during the first leg.

Despite of poor away form this season in African competitions, Nkana will be out to hold on to their 2-1 first leg lead against a Sfaxien side that has been difficult to beat at home.