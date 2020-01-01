Blow for Azam FC as Morris is set to miss clash against Mbeya City

The ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ will have to navigate their third league fixture minus one of their key players

Azam FC have been dealt a blow as their midfielder Aggrey Morris will not be available to face Mbeya City in a Mainland match on Sunday.

The ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ will come up against the tricky side in their third match of the season at Sokoine Stadium in Sumbawanga.

However, the team arrived in Rukwa on Friday minus Morris, who picked up an injury in their last league match against Coastal Union.

Azam Information Officer Zakaria Thabit has confirmed the absence of the player but remained confident they have quality players who will fill his void.

“We only arrived in Rukwa without one player and that is Aggrey [Morris], who remained back in Dar es Salaam to undergo treatment after he picked an injury against Coastal Union,” Thabit told reporters on Friday.

“The good news is that [Morris] is responding well to training and our main focus now is to make sure the team continues to perform well in the league and urge our fans to come to Rukwa and support the boys on Sunday.”

Azam will be playing their first match away from Dar es Salaam against Mbeya City having won their two opening matches at Azam Complex – beating Polisi 1-0 and Coastal Union 2-0.

Azam coach Aristica Cioaba is confident they will grind out a win against the difficult side.

“I know Mbeya City very well, they are not an easy team, they always give everything when playing at home and we must be at our best to get a win,” Cioaba told reporters.

“I am confident the boys are ready, we have won our first two matches and we want to keep the good run going, and they know what I want them to do, we have set a target for the first round of the season, and it will push them to do better against Mbeya.”

On missing the services of Morris, Cioaba said: “He picked an injury against Coastal Union but we have to use other players in his position, we cannot keep crying because he is not around.

“We must remain focused and do our job, it will not be easy but we are ready to attack them and get the goals and points.”

Mbeya lost 1-0 to Young Africans (Yanga SC) in their second league match.