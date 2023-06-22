Blow for Arsenal as Man City enter Declan Rice transfer race & could make official bid for West Ham midfielder within 24 hours

Arsenal have been dealt another blow by Manchester City, with the Premier League champions reportedly entering the transfer race for Declan Rice.

Gunners keen on Hammers midfielder

Have seen two bids knocked back

City ready to splash out on England star

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have made the England international midfielder a top target for the summer window, with club-record bids of up to £90 million ($115m) being put on the table. They have been knocked back, leaving the door open for rival bidders to enter the big-money race.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic reports that City, who beat Arsenal to the Premier League title in 2022-23, are ready to show their hand. An approach from the Etihad Stadium could be made inside the next 24 hours, with Pep Guardiola looking to land another option for his engine room as Ilkay Gundogan prepares to leave Manchester as a free agent.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal have been getting closer to West Ham’s valuation of their club captain, but a nine-figure sum is expected to change hands. Rice is under contract in east London through to 2024, with the option of a 12-month extension beyond that point, but he is looking to test himself on a Champions League stage after taking in over 240 appearances for the Hammers.

WHAT NEXT? City completed a historic Treble in 2022-23 – as they added Champions League and FA Cup crowns to their Premier League title – but they are looking to improve even further. They may also look into bolstering their defensive options this summer, with i news reporting that highly-rated Croatia international Josko Gvardiol – who is currently on the books of RB Leipzig – is another of those to be registering on Guardiola’s recruitment radar.