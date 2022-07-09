Blatter committed to grow African football, Platini wanted to develop Kenya – Former FKF president Nyamweya

The two ex-soccer administrators were facing corruption allegations during their time at Fifa or Uefa

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Sam Nyamweya has termed Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini's acquittals as good news for football.

Blatter – a former Fifa President and Platini, a former Uefa President – were absolved by a Swiss court over allegations of fraud, forgery, and mismanagement.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate two great leaders of world football, Mr Sepp Blatter, the former President of Fifa, and Michel Platini, the former Uefa president, on their acquittal from fraud charges," Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

"It has been five long years for the two who have been battling accusations of football-related corruption charges.

"Their acquittal is good news for football and I wish both Blatter and Platini well. It is my hope that they will return to play a role in global football development.

"Their acquittal is not only a victory for them and their families, but also for world football. At no time did I ever doubt their innocence.

"The two have always maintained they were unduly charged and the courts have proven that."

While celebrating the acquittal of the two former football chiefs, Nyamweya recounted their past engagements and promises made to improve soccer development in Kenya and Africa.

"Personally, I have known Blatter as a man who worked for the development of football across the world," he continued.

"I hosted Blatter when he visited Kenya as the Fifa secretary-general and later as president, and he was committed to helping Kenyan and African football grow.

"Blatter had confidence in my leadership in Kenyan football and appointed me to the Fifa World Cup organising committee.

"To show his commitment, he started the Uefa/Caf partnership in collaboration with the then Uefa president, Lennart Johanson. He was later to bring the World Cup to Africa, the first and only time the continent has hosted the global championship."

Apart from enumerating Platini’s promises, Nyamweya credited him with the growth of French football.

"Platini, meanwhile, is a soccer legend who committed his time to helping young footballers in France grow," he concluded.

"Platini hosted me when he was Uefa boss and had promised to visit Kenya and set up development projects before he was hounded out of office.

"Thanks to Platini, French football is now respected the world over. And so, when the two were hounded out of football leadership, it was a big loss for the game."