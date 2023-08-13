Explained: The bizarre reason kick off was delayed in Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League clash

Brentford's Premier League clash against Tottenham was delayed due to a water supply at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford supposed to take on Spurs at 2pm

Game delayed due to water supply issue

Match started late before issue was fixed

WHAT HAPPENED? Brentford's Premier League match against Tottenham was supposed to start at 2pm but the contest was nearly 10 minutes late in getting underway

WHY WAS KICK OFF DELAYED? The delay was due to a water supply issue at Gtech Community Stadium. This meant that water to the kitchens and toilets, for example, was not working, meaning there was no sanitation and that is a public health issue. However, the matter was resolved shortly after.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from Brentford read: "Please be aware that we are currently dealing with an issue in relation to the water supply into the stadium which is affecting all related facilities We will provide a further update in due course."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham took the lead in the 13th minute through defender Cristian Romero, with new signing James Maddison getting the assist. Romero was forced off with a head injury immediately afterwards.

WHAT'S NEXT? The Bees have vowed to issue an update on the water situation as the game continues.