Werder Bremen head coach Markus Anfang and his assistant Florian Junge have stepped down from their positions at the 2.Bundesliga club amid allegations of faking Covid-19 vaccine certificates.

Anfang was revealed to be the subject of an investigation by public prosecutors in Germany on Thursday after it was alleged he had used forged documents proclaiming that he had been vaccinated.

The 47-year-old had previously denied the claims but has now resigned from his role at Weserstadion ahead of Saturday's game with Schalke, citing the "stress" of the current situation.

What has been said?

A statement from Werder Bremen read: "SV Werder Bremen head coach Markus Anfang and assistant coach Florian Junge stepped down from their posts at the club with immediate effect on Saturday morning.

"The reason for the decision is the public prosecutors’ investigations into the two coaches and the ensuing unrest surrounding the club."

Anfang added on the decision: "Because of the extreme stress caused to the club, the team, my family and myself, I have decided to immediately step down from my role as head coach of Werder Bremen.

"I requested that the club management dissolve my contract, a request they have granted. I wish Werder all the success in the world both for today’s game against Schalke and for the future."

Junge, meanwhile, said: "I deeply regret that my time at Werder Bremen has already come to an end. I felt incredibly settled here and genuinely wish the team and everyone else at the club only the best."

German football faces latest Covid episode

The news that Anfang has stepped down from his position at Bremen comes after Joshua Kimmich has had to miss out on featuring for Bayern after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

The Germany international - who is unvaccinated - missed his side's Bundesliga game with Augsburg on Friday and will also have to sit out their Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv.

During the most recent international break, meanwhile, Kimmich, along with three other players including Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Karim Adeyemi, had to leave the Germany national team camp after close contact with Niklas Sule, who had tested positive for coronavirus.

