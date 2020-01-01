'Biashara United will win either league title or FA Cup' - Mangalo

The Musoma-based charges have won their last two matches, scoring two goals in the process and conceding none

Biashara Mara United captain Abdumajid Mangalo has revealed the team is aiming at winning either the Mainland League or the .

The Musoma-based side struggled in the first half of the 2019/20 season but bounced back in the second round, eventually finishing ninth on the table with 50 points. The captain has also explained the difference between last season's start and the current one.

"Last season, we started on a low note and we really struggled," Mangalo told reporters.

"By the time we had stabilized, the league had advanced but we managed to collect as many points as possible.

"However, this time around, we have prepared well from the technical bench, players, and the entire management. It is vital for us to ensure we are competitive enough.

So what are the priorities for the Francis Baraza-led charges?

"This time around, we are offering stiff competition to the teams in the competitions we are taking part in," Mangalo continued.

"We are in the Tanzania Mainland League as well as the [FA Cup] and we are certain to win one of them."

Biashara will be away to Simba SC on Sunday in the league race.

However, they will miss the services of Hamadi Waziri Tajiri who is suspended for three matches.

Waziri and his counterpart from Gwambina FC Salum Kipaga were banned for three matches each and fined for fighting when the two teams met in the league assignment.

The two teams met for the first time on September 6 and Kelvin Friday managed to get the only goal of the match to give the Musoma-based side maximum points. However, the two players engaged in the aforementioned unsporting activity and disciplinary measures have been taken.

"Salum Kipaga and Hamadi Waziri Tajiri of Gwambina FC and Biashara United respectively have been suspended from playing in the next three matches," the Tanzania Board (TPLB) communicated in a statement to the public.

"The duo will also be fined Tsh. 500,000 for fighting in the match between Biashara and Gwambina.

Biashara have collected maximum points from their last two games against Gwambina and Mwadui respectively, winning by an identical 1-0 scoreline.

Simba, on their part, have collected four points after a 2-1 win over Ihefu and a 1-1 draw with Mtibwa Sugar respectively.