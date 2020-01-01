Biashara United will deploy new league strategy – Coach Baraza

The side will open their duties of the new season with a tie against debutants Gwambina on September 6

Kenyan coach Francis Baraza has explained how Biashara United will employ a different strategy when the Mainland opens on September 6.

Baraza was appointed Biashara United coach midway through last season and went ahead to help them stabilise and eventually finish in the ninth position.

Baraza and his almost new-look Biashara United will start the new campaign with a match against debutants Gwambina FC.

The Mara club released eight players and signed another seven during the August transfer window that was closed a day ago.

“We let go of eight players and new ones were brought on board,” the former Sugar coach told Soka Letu.

“Naturally, we will need time to have the new players gel together with the others in order for the team to move at the same pace.”

Baraza also predicted a tougher 2020/21 season and he based his arguments on the fact that teams have really signed to strengthen their squads.

“For me, I see the league is going to be very competitive. I can see how teams have gone about to bolster themselves and how they are preparing and therefore it is not going to be easy,” he added.

“Biashara United are also ready and we are going to come with a different approach altogether which I think will be helpful.”

Meanwhile, Namungo FC head coach Thierry Hitimana has stated their focus now is on the league opener against Coastal Union.

The Lindi outfit lost 2-0 to Simba SC during the Community Shield on Saturday but the Burundian coach has revealed their energy now has been channelled on the preparation for the league tie and have forgotten the Simba defeat.

The 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup contestants were outwitted by John Bocco and Bernard Morrison’s goals at Sheikh Amri Abeid in Arusha and denied them silverware before the season starts.

“We lost the game because of the mistakes we did and we must make sure we work and rectify them going forward,” Hitimana told Soka Letu.

“The Community Shield match is long gone now and we cannot alter the results. What we are doing at the moment is to re-energise as we strictly focus on the next league match. There is nothing more.”

Namungo finished fourth last season.