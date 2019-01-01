Biashara United set to reinforce squad with six new arrivals

The Tanzanian club, under the tutelage of Kenyan coach, have vowed to beef up their squad so as to improve on their position on the log

Biashara United have unveiled a plan to reinforce the squad, with six new players reportedly on the club’s list.

The team’s secretary-general Melvin Nashon has said the new players are vital in the club’s reconstruction plan since they are not in a good position on the Mainland log.

Speaking to the Daily News, Nashon said they need to strengthen their team in order to finish among the top positions.

Head coach Francis Baraza is believed to have requested the club management to sign one left-back, two attacking midfielders, two holding midfielders and a striker.

“The coach has already given us the list of players he wants we sign and we will do everything possible to have them around before we play in the new year,” Nashon is quoted by Daily News.

“We have had a poor start to the season and it is not what we wanted when the season kicked-off. We will, however, make sure that we improve so as we can get ourselves out of the position we are in.”

Nashon called upon Biashara United fans to continue supporting their team in the remaining Premier League matches and the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

Meanwhile, reacting on the rumours their player, Innocent Edwin, has breached his contract, Nashon said the player didn’t inform the team officially he wanted to leave the club.

On his side, Biashara United striker Innocent Edwin said he is ready to work with any team that needs his services, although still has a six-month contract with the club.