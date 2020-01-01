Biashara United goalkeeper Mgore: How Simba SC defeat was most painful

The custodian suffered his first defeat of the season, this was last weekend away to the Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Biashara Mara United custodian Daniel Mgore is still hurting following the 4-0 loss to champions Simba SC last weekend.

The Francis Baraza-led charges came into the match full of confidence after getting maximum points from their previous two games. They had scored two goals and conceded none; they were playing their hosts who had collected four points from two games.

However, the 2019/20 Mainland League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) Clatous Chama scored a brace, in the ninth and 26 minutes, before Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu struck goals apiece in the 52nd and 84th minutes respectively to end the visitor's winning run.

"It is something that still hurts a lot," the experienced Mgole told Mwanaspoti.

"The problem is not losing the game, my problem is conceding many goals in a single match. I will remember this for many days."

The custodian went on to explain why the defeat to Wekundu wa Msimbazi was uniquely painful.

"Ever since I started playing, especially in the second and first tier, I have never conceded four goals in one game," Mgole added.

"It is something I will not forget in our game against [Simba SC]."

The fourth round started on Friday, September 9, where two matches were played.

Leaders KMC FC suffered their first loss this season when they went down by a solitary goal to their hosts Kagera Sugar.

The lone goal was delivered in the 33rd minute by Mhilu who was making his first appearance for the team this season.

It was also the first goal for the Sugar Belt side who have struggled to get the ball into the back of the net this season.

Mbeya City suffered their fourth consecutive defeat when they fell 1-0 to Namungo FC.

The City Council charges were punished in the ninth minute for failing to clear a loose ball in the danger zone. The defenders marked badly and a shot was deflected into the path of Blaise Bigirimana, who kept his cool to score his second of the season.

Despite the efforts by the hosts to get an equalizer, Namungo, who will represent Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup, kept their defensive discipline to get maximum points.