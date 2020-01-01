Biashara United don't fear Simba SC – Baraza

The Kenyan coach warns the Mainland champions they will not have it easy when the two sides face off on Saturday

Biashara United coach Francis Baraza has stated they will fight to stop Simba SC's winning run when they face off in a Mainland match.

Simba will be keen to continue with their good run as they seek to retain the league title. However, the Kenyan coach has vowed to stop the run when the two sides clash at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

“We have seen them [Simba] how they played their previous games and they are happy to register three clean sheets in their five games,” Baraza is quoted by Daily News.

More teams

“We have also recorded four clean sheets from our five meetings and I can state clearly we are also keen to get a win, we don’t fear them at all, they should get ready for a tough game.”

In their past five matches, Simba have won four games and lost one against JKT , while winning against Polisi Tanzania (2-1), Mtibwa Sugar (3-0), Lipuli FC (1-0) and Kagera Sugar (1-0) respectively.

A win by Sven Vandenbroeck's charges will take them to 62 points at the top of the league table to keep the season’s title on the horizon, as they want to retain it for the third straight season.

Article continues below

Simba Communication Officer Haji Manara says their focus on defending the league title remains unchanged.

“Preparations are going on well readying to face Biashara United, who have been posting good results in their last league matches. We respect them as our opponents but our focus now is only to grab the silverware as such, they should forgive…we will go for the three points,” Manara said.

The Msimbazi Street-based giants sit top of the pile on 59 points from 23 outings, opening a massive 14 points above second-placed Azam FC, who have played the same number of matches.