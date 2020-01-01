Biashara United coach Baraza: Simba SC will soon humiliate a team 10-0

The Kenyan tactician reveals how good the league champions have become and warns teams to be carefully against then

Biashara United coach Francis Baraza has revealed Simba SC are still the best team in the Mainland by a considerable distance.

The Kenyan tactician was in charge of his side as they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in a league match played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Sunday.

Simba were dominant against Biashara with Clatous Chama notching a brace before Meddie Kagere, who was making his first start this campaign, scored the third, and new signing Chris Mugalu sealed the huge win with the fourth.

More teams

Speaking to reporters ahead of their next league match against Ruvu Shooting, Baraza, who also handled Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), has admitted Simba are still the best team in and they will soon humiliate a team 10-0 at Mkapa Stadium.

“When we came to play against Simba SC [last Sunday], we knew are coming to get a win or a draw but when I look at the team [Simba] compared from last year, they are on a different level, they have really improved, they are unbeatable,” Baraza told reporters.

“I want to concede the four goals my team conceded were very clean, very clean goals and I will simply be lying to start complaining here, I don’t want to lie they scored from offside or anything else, they scored clean goals, they were better than us in all departments, starting from the midfield to the striking area.

“If you ask me, and if you look at how the league is shaping up currently, Simba will soon beat a team 10-0, I want to be honest and clear, soon a team will ship in 10 goals against Simba at Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.”

Article continues below

Baraza is, however, confident his side will bounce back against Ruvu Shooting on Sunday.

“We were taught a lesson against Simba but now it is time for us to bounce back, we must make sure we win the match against Ruvu Shooting, it is a must-win match and we are ready to bounce back,” Baraza continued.

On the other hand, Simba will be eyeing a second straight win when they host promoted side Gwambina FC on Saturday.