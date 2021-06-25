Biashara United 0-1 Yanga SC: Songne strike sends Mwananchi to final

The Jangwani giants have reached the final of the domestic cup and will face the winner between Simba SC and Azam FC

Yanga SC have secured their place in the final of the FA Cup after a hard-earned 1-0 win against Biashara United on Friday.

The Timu ya Mwananchi went into the fixture seeking their first final in three years and they were rewarded in the 21st minute when striker Yacouba Songne scored the all-important goal to sink Biashara.

It was Yanga, who started the game with purpose as Deus Kaseke missed an open sitter in the 5th minute, a through ball from Songne found the player unmarked, but his effort from the left foot went inches wide with Biashara keeper out of his line.

Kaseke continued to shine for Yanga and he almost broke the deadlock in the 13th minute after combining well with Songne and Tuisila Kisinda, but his final shot was not good enough.

However, Yanga finally took the lead in the 21st minute, Songne meeting a pass from Feisal Salum to power it home with a thunderous left-footed effort.

The teams went into the half-time with Yanga leading 1-0 and after resumption, it was Yanga who should have gone 2-0 up but Feisal hit the woodwork after a good pass from Mukoko Tonombe.

Feisal was then yellow-carded for a foul on a Biashara player and thereafter, Tonombe missed another open chance in the 56th minute, after failing to tap home a cross from Kaseke, who had weaved his way into the dangerzone from the right-wing.

Yanga, who failed to reach last season’s final after losing at the same stage to rivals Simba SC, then missed another chance courtesy of defender Bakari Mwamnyeto, whose header from a Kaseke corner hit the woodwork.

Yanga will now wait to face the winner between Simba and Azam, who face off in the second semi-final on Saturday, in the final.

Simba and Azam faced off last season in the quarter-finals stage with the former winning the tie 2-0 courtesy of goals from Clatous Chama and John Bocco en route to meeting Yanga in the semis where they also won 2-0 to reach the final.

Simba are defending the trophy having beaten Namungo FC in the final.