Bevis Mugabi: Motherwell sign Ugandan defender from Yeovil Town
Motherwell have completed the signing of Uganda defender Bevis Mugabi on a six-month deal.
The centre-back has been playing for English National League side Yeovil Town since 2016. The 24-year old impressed for the Scottish Premiership side during trials and manager Stephen Robinson decided to give him a chance at the club.
Mugabi has made seven appearances for Cranes and was part of the squad which featured in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations played in Egypt. The defender says he is eager to start his new journey in a new club and hopes to leave a mark.
"I'm excited for a new challenge at Motherwell and can't wait to get started," Mugabi is quoted by BBC.
"I spoke to some of my old team-mates who had played in Scotland, including Alex Fisher. They told me it was a great opportunity, with Alex telling me how great a place Motherwell was."
During his development, the Ugandan turned out for the former English Premier League side Fulham before moving to Southampton.
The defender might make his debut for Motherwell on Saturday against Hearts in the top tier match.