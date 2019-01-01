Bevis Mugabi: Motherwell sign Ugandan defender from Yeovil Town

The Scottish side has confirmed the signing of the Ugandan international on a short-term deal which ends early next year

have completed the signing of defender Bevis Mugabi on a six-month deal.

The centre-back has been playing for English National League side Yeovil Town since 2016. The 24-year old impressed for the Scottish Premiership side during trials and manager Stephen Robinson decided to give him a chance at the club.

Mugabi has made seven appearances for Cranes and was part of the squad which featured in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations played in . The defender says he is eager to start his new journey in a new club and hopes to leave a mark.

"I'm excited for a new challenge at Motherwell and can't wait to get started," Mugabi is quoted by BBC.

"I spoke to some of my old team-mates who had played in , including Alex Fisher. They told me it was a great opportunity, with Alex telling me how great a place Motherwell was."

During his development, the Ugandan turned out for the former English side before moving to .

The defender might make his debut for Motherwell on Saturday against Hearts in the top tier match.