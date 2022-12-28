Betinho reacts to Man Utd squad list error: 'I got more calls than on my birthday!'

Betinho has revealed what life has been like after accidentally featuring on Manchester United's squad list on the Premier League's official website.

Betinho featured on Premier League website

29-year-old was United's new Number 11

Player revealed his phone had blown up since

WHAT HAPPENED? The Sporting Club Espinho forward came through Sporting CP's academy before making just one Championship appearance on loan at Brentford in 2014-15, but on Tuesday night he unceremoniously featured as United's new Number 11. Betinho has since claimed that he found out through friends, and that his phone has been blowing up as a result of the mistake.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I only knew it was true when my mates sent me messages and then I confirmed that it was indeed my name on the Premier League website," Betinho told Portuguese outlet Jornal de Notícias. "I got more calls today than on my birthday!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Upon news of Betinho's name appearing as a United player on the league's website, the club reportedly alerted the relevant authorities, who have since labelled it a "technical issue" and are working to resolve it. While the 29-year-old's Premier League dream may have come to an abrupt end, new manager Erik ten Hag will likely be in the market for a new forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, although he will have to look beyond PSV starlet Cody Gakpo, who looks set to join rivals Liverpool in January.

IN A PHOTO:

What could have been: Betinho mistakenly featured as compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo's successor at Manchester United...

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? As the Premier League strives to rectify the issue, United will start looking ahead to a New Year's Eve clash with Wolves at Molineux, where they will be aiming for a third successive victory.