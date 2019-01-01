Betin pumps in Sh20m for Harambee Stars ahead of 2019 Afcon finals

Harambee Stars are preparing to face Ghana in their final qualifying Group match that is set for Accra on March 23

Betin is the official sponsors of ’s national team Harambee Stars.

As exclusively revealed by Goal last week, the betting firm was unveiled on Tuesday in a colorful ceremony held in a Nairobi Hotel. The company has pumped in Sh20m for the one-year sponsorship deal, with Sh5m set to cater for the kitting of the team.

Harambee Stars have already qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals that will be held from June 21 to July 2 in and the money will be a huge boost to the team that is returning to the tournament after a 15-year absence.

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa welcomed the new deal saying it will go a long way in helping the team prepare well for the continental showpiece.

“This deal allows Betin to do several activations around the team. We are delighted by this partnership as we believe it will help us to achieve our ambitions of doing well in the tournament,” Mwendwa said during the press briefing.

Mwendwa also hinted that then federation has proposed lucrative bonuses for the team while in for the three-week tournament.

“We are looking at boosting this team and already we have agreed that in every win they get in Egypt, we give them Sh7million and should they win the tournament, the players will receive up to Sh120million and this excludes money from the organizers.”

Mwendwa confirmed that the government has promised to give the team Sh240million for the entire tournament.

“The money will be made available before the team departs for for training camp and will cater for other preparations. We are serious with this team because I know they have the potential to perform better in Egypt.”

Betin Kenya Marketing Director Carlo Buttaci said they will do everything to support the Harambee Stars in Egypt and will also help the local federation in promoting grassroots football in the country.

“This is the beginning of a great partnership which we hope will give us an opportunity to promote grassroots football as well. This is where the real talent is and it would be great to give them an opportunity to showcase the same.”

The team is set to hit camp on March 17, 2019, in Nairobi ahead of the match which has been slated for March 23, 2019, in Accra.