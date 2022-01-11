‘Best Super Eagles performance in recent years’ – Oliseh reacts to Afcon win over Egypt

Former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh has described the Super Eagles’ performance in their 1-0 win over Egypt ‘as the best in recent years’.

Oliseh joined the country’s football enthusiasts in applauding the team’s overall dominance in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations opening game after Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Tuesday.

Just like the forwards, the Nigeria midfielders and defenders were impressive as they stopped two-time African Footballer of the Year, Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian teammates from penetrating the backline.

The victory shot Nigeria to the summit of Group D and the former Ajax midfielder suggested that Nigerians can start hoping for a fourth Afcon title and their first since 2013 with his former team Austin Eguavoen in charge at the helm of affairs.

Although Iheanacho scooped the Man of the Match prize at the end of the game, the 47-year-old singled out Nantes winger Moses Simon as another option for the award after his contributions in the attack.

“Technically, tactically, physically, mentally and whatever positive you can think of Eguavoen-led Super Eagles, I feel they dominated Egypt and it is the best Super Eagles performance in recent years,” Oliseh wrote on Twitter.

“At this rate, we can be extremely optimistic my people. Moses Simon player of the match?”

The Super Eagles battle Sudan in their next group outing on Saturday, after the Falcons of Jediane settled for a goalless draw against Guinea-Bissau in Tuesday's opening match.